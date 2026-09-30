British Jewry to come together to mark third anniversary of October 7

A vigil will be held to mark the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks featuring “prayers, music, personal reflections and the reading of the names of British victims”.

Organised by the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC), participants of the event will also observe a moment of silence for the 1,200 men, women and children murdered during Hamas’ rampage across southern Israel, alongside the thousands more injured and 251 people taken hostage.

The programme will begin at 5pm at an as-yet undisclosed location in London.

Board of Deputies President Phil Rosenberg said: “Three years on, the awful events of 7 October stand as one of the most tragic days for our Jews around the world. The Hamas terrorist massacre inflicted profound suffering and enduring trauma.