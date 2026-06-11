Yohay Sponder’s Genesis review: Israeli stand-up comic’s London show brings escapism, with a few awkward moments ★★★

He also jokes at how everyone blames the Jews for… everything… before quipping: “The reason we’re so successful is we don’t have anyone to blame.”

Elsewhere in the set, Sponder covers a range of topics, from navigating antisemitism whilst travelling abroad (he’s Italian, if anyone asks...) to his wife giving birth.

Sponder also recalls his dog going crazy as Israel’s Holocaust Memorial Day siren rang out. The loyal pet was desperate to get his family into the shelter, assuming the siren referred to an incoming attack. Admirable, and ultimately ridiculous, that a dog should have such a response. Only in Israel.

That same Holocaust memorial siren went off whilst Sponder’s wife was in labour. The comedian confesses it was the only two minutes of the birth in which he knew what he was meant to be doing.

It all highlights the bizarre situations Jews and Israelis frequently find themselves in these days.

There is also a particularly touching and funny bit in which Sponder describes how a Druze solider injured alongside him in the IDF went along with having Tefilin wrapped by a Rabbi because he thought the “religious doctor” was taking his blood pressure. The joke itself is good, but it also neatly underlines how Israelis of different backgrounds come together to serve their country.

Crucially, despite the sometimes-difficult subjects, the comedian emphasises the need for positivity throughout his show, however hard it is to maintain the principle, which he calls “Sponder’s law” (a riff on Murphy’s law).

Sponder’s show provides escapism, as all good comedy should. But he also allows the audience to take a step back, take a beat, and question how on Earth have we ended up here? How on Earth have such crazy narratives been accepted by so many? How on Earth do Israelis get by day-to-day?

But the show also had a few awkward moments when jokes didn’t quite land with the reserved British crowd, in part because Sponder is performing in his second language, and also because certain bits dragged on too long – particularly the one about his wife giving birth.

He was, though, generally able to turn things around with charm and quick thinking, and any kinks in his material will likely be ironed out as he continues to tour around Europe, the US and Israel.

But this show is about more than making people chuckle. It’s about having the chance to acknowledge the bizarre nature of what Jews and Israelis contend with every day, and what we have come to consider normal. Because sometimes things are so ridiculous that there is nothing left to do but laugh at them. https://www.sponder-standup.com/