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Yohay Sponder’s Genesis review: Israeli stand-up comic’s London show brings escapism, with a few awkward moments ★★★

In his UK performance, the charismatic comedian emphasised the absurdity of being Jewish and Israeli in today’s world

June 11, 2026 14:28
yohay sponder.jpg
Yohay Sponder. (Photo: Limor Azran Garfinkle via Facebook)

By

Charlotte Henry

2 min read

Like many comedians these days, Yohay Sponder has seen his career rocket thanks to social media, where he has accumulated hundreds of thousands of followers across TikTok and Instagram. That’s not to say he hasn’t laid the groundwork though, and Genesis, his latest stand-up comedy tour, demonstrates the hard work he has put in around Tel Aviv and elsewhere.

Given the importance of social media to Sponder’s development, it’s apt that British TikTok star Zach Margs warmed things up at the recent Genesis show in London, winning the crowd over with some of his popular Jewish and Israeli-inspired impressions before the Israeli comedian himself took the stage.

“You are my family,” Sponder told the crowd early on. It is clear the affection is mutual, with (mostly) Jews choosing to come together on a drab Sunday afternoon to support the performer.

Whether it is discussing the pagers operation against Hezbollah, Israelis’ determination to head back home as war with Iran broke out last year, or how a boycott in Amsterdam led to him doing a much bigger show in the city, the charismatic Sponder does an excellent job of highlighting just how absurd the last three years have been for us all.

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Topics:

Jewish Comedy

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