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‘Would lying make me a better Jew?’

In the first of a new series working out what it means to be Jewish in Britain today, our writer ponders extremely hazardous territory – the ethics of spilling family secrets

October 29, 2026 16:49
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Walking on egg shells: Serena (right) with her father Paul Kutchinsky and sister Katrina at Disney World, in 1985

By

Serena Kutchinsky

4 min read
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Growing up, I never questioned my Jewishness; it was simply part of the architecture of our lives. Holy days were marked with family gatherings, the thrill of an extra day off school and a race to see how many gefilte fish balls I could eat in one go. I always knew my mother had converted but that occurred long before I was born, and was rarely spoken of. With my dark curls (“Jewfro” as friends called it) and olive-ish skin tone, I looked like I belonged to the tribe.

My father was always a rebel. I remember asking him about God’s existence when I was about eight. Stopping at a petrol station, he pointed at the sky and told me that when he “saw it, he would believe it”. Religion was all about rules, he added, and rules were for breaking.

Our home was near Richmond Park, about as far from the north London heartland where Dad grew up as you could get without leaving London. None of our neighbours were Jewish, so I never felt pressure to learn Hebrew or keep kosher, and we certainly didn’t observe Shabbat. Saturdays meant the car, the shops and hours glued to the TV watching popular shows like Going Live and Blind Date.

Then came Kutchinsky’s egg – my father’s bid, when I was 11, to make a jewelled treasure to rival Fabergé’s greatest creations. It ruined my family’s historic jewellery business (once feted as the British Cartier), destroyed his marriage, and, ultimately, cost him his life. In the decade that followed, my Jewishness quietly drifted out of reach, clouded by the bitterness of my parents’ divorce.

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Topics:

first person

Divorce

lost Jews

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