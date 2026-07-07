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Windows on to a Charedi world

Danny Jackson’s day job is fixing houses on Canvey Island. But as photographer Barksey, he is known for the scenes of Orthodox life within his frames

July 7, 2026 16:08
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Playtime: Charedi children in their back garden in Canvey Island

By

Karen Glaser

2 min read
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Danny Jackson has been a street photographer for the past 12 years and has been snapping the strictly Orthodox communities of Canvey Island and Stamford Hill for around half this time. But alongside the visual reportage, he fits windows for a living and it is through this work that the Charedim have come to trust him and allowed him to document their lives.

“I did some work for an Orthodox guy who then invited me to the inauguration of a Torah scroll.

"I found the event astonishing and so wonderfully joyful. The dancing! I realised then and there that as a documentary photographer here was a community I really ought to be, well, documenting.”

Since that day, Basildon-born Jackson, who is not Jewish and whose professional name is Barksey, has been quietly doing just that. He continues to fit windows and do other odd jobs for the community, which, in turn, is happy for him to photograph its simchahs and in some instances simply take everyday family pictures.

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Photography

Jewish photography

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