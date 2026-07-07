Windows on to a Charedi world

The resulting images have been recognised beyond the pages of this magazine. Last year, Jackson, 47, was awarded a £2,500 photographic bursary by the Martin Parr Foundation for his project entitled Orthodox.

“I think that because they can see that I am kind and respectful when I am working in their homes, they trust me to turn up to their special celebrations too,” says Jackson. “And of course they get professional photos of their events at reduced rates. The situation works for them and for me.”

Surprisingly perhaps for such an insular community, many of his frum customers don’t mind if he shares the images with the world thereafter.

“My overriding impression is that they aren’t particularly interested. I always ask permission to take pictures, explain that they might end up on social media or in a book, and I always email them the pictures before I share them anywhere. Sometimes I will get a ‘thank you, nice photos’ but other times there is no response so I don’t even know if anyone has opened the email. So l send the photos again, often to get no response the second time either.”

Jackson’s relationship with the Charedim of Canvey Island, where he now also lives, is not close, he says, but he has developed what he describes as relationships with some of the men. “I can pick up the phone and ask what’s coming up in the social calendar.”

Spending time in their homes has also given the photographer an appreciation for the way the community raises its young. “I have been struck by how fascinated these men and women are by their children. Their families are large, but there seems to be a genuine involvement in each individual child’s life. There are things about this community which remain strange to me, the modesty rules in particular, rules which mean I have never really been able to document the women’s lives. But I have enormous respect for the way the Jews of Canvey Island are raising the next generation.”

​@_barksey_

Purim in Stamford Hill

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The Charedim of Canvey Island

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Purim in Stamford Hill

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Carnival of costumes: revelling in dressing-up outfits for Purim in Stamford Hill

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www.streetbadass.com

A simchah in Stamford Hill

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A simchah in Stamford Hill

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Charedi child in his back garden

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