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We completed the Three Peaks challenge, just days after the Princess of Wales

We followed in the royal footsteps of Kate Middleton and climbed Britain’s three highest mountains in 24 hours

July 14, 2026 16:54
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Keep calm and carry on: Jack Attar (right) and Gadi Albert at the summit of Ben Nevis

By

Jack Attar

3 min read
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Earlier this month the news was full of pictures of the Princess of Wales after she completed the National Three Peaks challenge.

Days later, my friend Gadi Albert and I quite literally followed in her footsteps – although no photographers waited for us at the finishing line of the challenge, which involves taking on Britain’s three tallest mountains in 24 hours.

“Everyone wake up, get your boots on and let’s get walking." They weren’t the most welcome words to hear having been jolted awake in a gloomy car park at the foot of Snowdon. Trying to get out of the coach felt like an impossibility given our battle weary legs and wounds inflicted by Ben Nevis – Scotland’s highest peak – and Scafell Pike, England’s equivalent. But some ibuprofen and a tuna sandwich later, we were marching up to the top as daylight quickly faded. 

Time was I’d have said I was doing this for fun but now I realise it was about so much more. As a keen hiker, I’d always known of Three Peaks Challenge and its status as the most testing of UK hiking challenges. So if I truly wanted to achieve this golden badge of outdoor adventure, I knew it would be a question of when and not if. I prepared with a regime of lengthy afternoon walks, often accompanied by Gadi, with whom I last went hiking in Israel when I was on tour. I topped this up at the gym by training with the hiker’s best friend, “the Stairmaster” machine, which provides a must-do workout for anyone taking on the Three Peaks.

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