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Unlocking the V&A’s forgotten Jewish treasures

Deep in the museum’s depots sits a collection of hidden artefacts that tell the story of Jewish traders and artisans in the Middle East and North Africa. Almost never exhibited, they can be yours to ogle and hold for an afternoon

October 2, 2026 18:13
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The silver candelabrum presented to Sir Moses and Lady Judith Montefiore by Saïd, ruler of Egypt in 1858 (Credit: The Victoria and Albert Museum, London)

By

Michal Friedlander

6 min read
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When wandering through the Silver Galleries at the Victoria and Albert Museum, you might spot a rather large and elaborate silver candelabrum adorned with camels and palm trees. Presented to Sir Moses and Lady Judith Montefiore in 1858 by Sa’id, ruler of Egypt, it is a London silversmith’s attempt to render two worlds on a single object: on one side, the Montefiore coat of arms and a quasi-biblical Jewish man standing in sandals; on the other, an “oriental” man seated high on a camel, his feet enclosed in shoes. Both figures are filtered through a Victorian vision of the Middle East. Even in an object intended to celebrate friendship and mutual respect, it is clothing that marks the difference between them — a distinction that runs deep through the history of Jewish life in Muslim lands.

The Montefiore candelabrum represents one kind of encounter between Jewish and Islamic civilisation: grand, official, and visible. A different story is told in the museum’s depots by objects that are rarely, if ever, exhibited. Hidden from public view is a remarkable collection that traces the rich, layered histories of Jewish communities in the Middle East and North Africa. These are histories that were, for the longest time, largely absent from both British and Jewish understandings of the past. The objects sit in museum storage, beautifully conserved, waiting to be discovered. At a difficult moment for Muslim-Jewish relations, they serve as a reminder of just how closely these two histories have always been entangled.

The inaugural Jewish Culture Month earlier this year brought visibility to many little-known corners of Jewish culture and one of its final events offered a rare glimpse of the V&A’s hidden holdings. Two members of the museum’s curatorial team, Rachel Dedman and Giorgia Maffioli Brigatti, brought a selection of the museum’s treasures out of storage for visitors to see up close. For a Thursday lunchtime, the event attracted quite a crowd. The audience was engaged, with running comments from north London couples in the back row and everyone taking turns to get the best photographs. The presentation revealed a picture of Jewish life that was rooted in the cultures of the Middle East and North Africa: not as outsiders looking in, but as makers, traders and craftspeople of a material world.

Among the most captivating pieces was a dress donated by Ramah Judah (née Sassoon), a direct descendant of David Sassoon. The Baghdad-born patriarch established one of the foremost Jewish merchant empires of the 19th century, with trading houses stretching from Mumbai (then Bombay) to London. Ramah’s husband, Emanuel Judah, also hailed from a prominent mercantile family within the close-knit community of Baghdadi Jewish merchants who had migrated to India under the British Raj. Their marriage was a union of dynasties, and the couple eventually swapped Calcutta for a quieter life in London.

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Jews in Arab lands

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