An old man talking to camera for the best part of two hours: now that may not sound like much of a recommendation, but you’ll be utterly gripped from the very first moment of The Last Spy.
The documentary captures the life of Peter Sichel, in his own words, looking back at the age of 100 with keen intelligence undimmed on a career in espionage that touched upon all the epochal, history-shaping moments in the central decades of the 20th century.
Born to a wealthy family of winemakers in Mainz, Germany, he was unobservant to the point of preferring school to synagogue on Yom Kippur. His mother Franzika’s warnings over the rise of the Nazis went unheeded by his father Eugen until the passing of the Nuremberg race laws convinced him that life was no longer tolerable for Jews and they moved to France.
There the story repeated itself, when after the outbreak of war her husband again ignored her urging them to flee until it was almost too late, but still the Sichels found their way to America.
To get more from Life, click here to sign up for our free Life newsletter.