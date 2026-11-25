Signing up for service with the American armed forces immediately after the attack on Pearl Harbour, Sichel was still a teenager, but his knowledge of languages and intellectual ability made him an obvious candidate for the newly formed Office of Strategic Services, the precursor to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

He was there as the war ended, and as the head of the Berlin station was witness to the start of the next conflict – the Cold War.

The centenarian exudes charm and wit, but there’s a steeliness not very far beneath the surface in this formidable character who has never suffered fools gladly – his vehement detestation for General Patton (“a stupid man”) is palpable the best part of a century on.

Like his mother, he had a knack for spotting trends with keen insight, and like her he had to suffer those warnings all too often falling on deaf ears – he looks back with appalled horror at the toll of tyranny and death from CIA misadventures in Guatemala and Iran.

It seems for Sichel the battle was against two enemies who threatened the very survival of civilisation: totalitarianism, in whatever form it took; and sheer plain stupidity.

Eventually, he could take it no more and quit the service to return to the family business, going on to global success with the German white wine Blue Nun (much mocked, but who’s laughing now with sales of one billion bottles and counting?).

Did he kill anyone during his years as a spy? He doesn’t say and his daughters (also featured in the film) don’t know.

Before he died last year at the age of 102, his local shul paid tribute to the congregation member they called “the Jewish James Bond”.

Robert Pattinson could do worse than start here for the research for his new role.

And never mind the Martini, shaken or stirred: a glass of Blue Nun will do very nicely while you’re watching.

The Last Spy

BBC Four/iPlayer