At the leisure centre where Fran works, she’s almost immediately abandoned by colleagues who were once her friends but are now all too ready to believe the rumours.

When a frightening mob turn up at her door, she brandishes her birth certificate but there’s no reasoning with their righteous anger as the confrontation erupts into violence.

Even the police turn up not to protect her and her family but to consider whether the children should be taken away for their own safety.

The story is (very loosely) inspired by the cases of innocent women being wrongly identified as Maxine Carr, after the end of her jail sentence for giving Ian Huntley a false alibi for the murders of ten-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman.

But there’s a lot to unpack as Fran discovers there are at least four other “Alice Bells”.

The deranged groupthink of digital crowds and wildfire online misogyny are at the heart of story that draws you in with the unnerving sense that there but for the grace of God could perhaps go any of us.

And you’ll be kept riveted as it emerges that one of the five might, in fact, be Bell herself living under an assumed name – but which one?

Amid a rock-solid cast, Amanda Abbington is a standout as one of the women protesting they have been falsely identified, along with Christina Bennington and Emily Barber.

Look out also for Simon Pegg – light years distant from his usual comedy stalwart guise as the Sandman but chillingly effective in the role – while Ralf Little plays the loathsome True Crime Buster.

Plus, there’s a veneer of reality with cameos from news presenter Cathy Newman and politicians-turned-podcasters Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart playing themselves.

Yet it’s Roach who’s the lynchpin, her winning warmth and humanity keeping the story rooted in credible emotion even while the plot twists stretch credulity.

And yes, you can, if you like, pick holes if that gives you petty satisfaction but that would be missing the point.

It’s not a documentary, but there are greater truths at stake in an alarming fable for an age in which seeming facts and reality itself can be reshaped in an instant electronically.

We have been warned.