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Quaffing biblical history in Israel’s ancient wine country

Less than an hour from Jerusalem lies a wine country whose story stretches back not decades or centuries, but millennia

September 17, 2026 08:00
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‘Legend’: Eli Ben Zaken (second from left) from Domaine du Castel (Image: Castel)

By

Melanie Swan

5 min read
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Standing among the vines high in the Judean Hills, Golan Flam sometimes tells himself his vineyard does not really belong to him. Ancient agricultural terraces tumble down the slopes below us, carved into startlingly green hillsides that have been cultivated for thousands of years.

“I’m merely a guest in this amazing landscape,” says Flam, whose family established Flam Winery in 1998. “I often stand on one of these viewpoints and say to myself, ‘Wow.’”

Less than an hour from both Tel Aviv and Jerusalem lies a wine country whose story stretches back not decades or centuries, but millennia. These are the hills and valleys of ancient Judah: the Sorek Valley traversed by the biblical Samson; the Valley of Elah, where David confronted Goliath.

Ancient wine presses remain cut into the rock and agricultural terraces survive from before the First Temple period.

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Israel

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