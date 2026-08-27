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Montenegro is the Jewel of the Adriatic – and it puts a slip on south-eastern Europe’s antisemitic shadows

August 27, 2026 16:08
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Dukley Hotel & Resort, in Budva, Montenegro

By

Karen Glaser

4 min read
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I am normally quite diligent about researching the places I am fortunate to visit in my work as a journalist. But for one reason or another I didn’t read as much about Montenegro as I should have before my press trip there earlier this summer. So when I landed at Tivat Airport and saw on the arrivals board that the flights before and after mine were both from Tel Aviv, I was rather surprised.

When I stepped out of the crowded arrivals hall and into the blazing Balkan sun, a couple of stickers haphazardly tacked to a wall caught my eye. They were in Hebrew. I don’t know what they said because I neither read nor speak the language, regrettably, but the numbers and websites made them look helpfully informative.

Around 40 minutes later, the (blissfully air-conditioned) car sent to fetch me swept into Dukley Hotel & Resort, in Budva, and thereafter things became more Jewish still. Guests were strolling along the stunningly lush and leafy paths of the complex and from their attire, some of them were obviously Red Sea pedestrians. And when I went to reception to check in, the young woman in front of me asked, in a heavy Israeli accent, the staff the most fantastically Yiddishe question. “The Shabbat dinner tomorrow, there is schnitzel? My little girl she love schnitzel.”

Guests strolling along the resort's verdant pathsGuests strolling along the resort's verdant paths[Missing Credit]

Had I swotted up, I’d have known that this country in south-east Europe on the Balkan Peninsula, the smallest of the six republics that once comprised Yugoslavia, has been a popular holiday destination for Israelis since it declared its independence in 2006. There are on average three direct daily flights here from the Jewish state and last year 110,249 Israelis boarded them, a 50 per cent increase on 2024. Before Israel’s war on Hamas there were 16 every day during the high season. This Lilliputian state – even tiny Israel is 50 per cent bigger than Montenegro – is also home to 500 Jews. Not many, no. But there are only 625,000 people in the whole country.

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