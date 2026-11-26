And then the East End Jews became North-West London Jews, and Kent stopped being the outlet for their fun. More recently, something more “community” based has flourished in the form of ARK – an education centre, restored with a £249,000 National Lottery Heritage Fund. But rather than being defined as anything as exclusionary as Jewish, ARK – which is housed in the former Margate Synagogue – is very clearly defined as for everyone – “we value all our communities and want ARK to reflect a variety of voices” – with Jewish as the... theme? Meanwhile, the Jewish heritage east Kent website, a project carried out in partnership with Canterbury Christ Church University, documents the kosher hotels, shops and schools of yore.

The Margate Lido beacon at night (Photo: Zoe Strimpel) [Missing Credit]

There are also Jewish history walking tours of Cliftonville West. The tour explores “everything from the Jewish pedlars who arrived with the Royal Navy, to the doctors who helped build Margate’s reputation as a health retreat”. And in May, Margate took part in the inaugural Jewish Culture Month – which I have to admit I found somewhat jarring, for a town that had just welcomed Collings’ art.

Oddly, Margate is also home to one of the UK’s only kosher hotels – the Kedassia-supervised Unico, which opened this year on the Eastern Esplanade in the old Selina building. I passed it by night and it made for an intriguing scene: fresh from Collings’s hellish show, and full after a delicious set of fishy small plates, I saw some charedim piling out of a people-carrier and into the building. It was a corrective to the gloomy view I’d been developing alongside my indulgence in the fine foods and drinks and views.

So, if you are drawn to Margate for its reachability from London, its characterful sea views, its Tracy Emin-soaked art reputation and its barrage of fine restaurants, as I was, here are some tips…

Margate beach at low tide (Photo: Zoe Strimpel) [Missing Credit]

Firstly, don’t get your hopes too high on the art front. The much-vaunted Turner Gallery is sumptuous for its views of the white-capped turquoise sea, but its windows and outside terrace with deck chairs facing the gulls and water, are the best thing about it. There was a single Turner in situ on my visit, and a few Bridget Riley’s. I also went to Tracey Emin’s gallery (it was on my way back that I found myself going up a side street to the now-infamous Joseph Wales Studios), and while the paintings and drawings by various artists were fun to see, the light-filled, vaulted spaces were the most appealing.

The desirable boutique hotels, including Fort Road, No. 42 and Margate House, did not have availability when I was looking. Instead, I went for a faded but comfy Edwardian classic, the Walpole Bay Hotel – a 20 minute walk along the esplanade and almost adjacent to the Walpole Bay tidal pool. A favourite of all-weather swimmers, the pool is a curious and rather mesmerising massive square of water, with ladders dotted here and there – but although I was sorely tempted, I ultimately didn’t dip. My hotel was the real deal: zero hipster appeal, but comfortable, friendly and with an eccentric collection of ephemera and napkins, including by Tracey Emin.

There are lots and lots of good places for coffee; I loved ultra-minimalist Doubloons and also High Tide. There are some almost excessively chichi shops: at Dulcie, I couldn’t resist stocking up on a black candle whose scent was fresh rain on pavement, a hay-smelling perfume and a couple of cleansers and creams prettily shelved around an actual morgue slab in the middle of the shop, now used as a planter.

The bar at Catina Caruso (Photo: Zoe Strimpel) [Missing Credit]

If you don’t keep kosher, restaurants are one of the main draws in Margate – but advanced planning is essential. I gazed longingly through the candle-lit windows at Madonna’s favourite Margate eatery Bottega Caruso, with its menu of delights such as taleggio with fermented chilli sauce and spaghetti with home-tinned tuna, smoked mozzarella and local Windmill Community Gardens courgettes. Having also found fully-booked dining rooms at Angela’s and Sargasso, which is perched on the spit overlooking the harbour and the esplanade, I finally found a spot for a heartening glass of red and some warm bread with olive oil and lemony sardines at Bottega’s wine bar, Cantina Caruso, before moving onto Dory’s (the famous Angela’s sister restaurant, now shut to make room for Angela’s expansion).

Do you need to go to the Crab Museum? As a piece of woke museology that manages to link green anti-capitalism with the cause of Gaza, and, quite tenuously, crabs, it’s a fine case. But really, the way to enjoy Margate – with or without a step into its Jewish past – is to savour the sea breeze whipping through your hair, admire the rich hue of colours that so inspired Turner, go for a swim, and polish it all off with an outstanding selection of fishy delights.