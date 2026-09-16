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Forte dei Marmi: Old-world glamour on the Tuscan coast

September 16, 2026 12:25
La Serena DSCF2508.jpg
La Serena, in Forte dei Marmi

By

Michelle Wolodarsky

3 min read
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A good Italian holiday is the perfect mix of culture, beauty and good food.  I recently had the luck to spend a weekend enjoying all three from the comfort of La Serena, a five-star boutique hotel in one of Tuscany's most exclusive seaside towns, Forte dei Marmi.

The town was almost exactly as I remembered it when I last visited 13 years ago. OK, maybe back then, the Dolce & Gabbana wasn’t a replica of a 1950s fruit stand at the mercato of an idealised Italian village, but other than that, everything seemed pretty much the same.

Cycling past the beach clubs and restaurants along the seafront on pastel-coloured bikes provided by La Serena, I was reminded what had stood out to me back then – the perfectly preserved façades of mid-century design. With quaint names like La Perla or Pesce Baracca (“the pearl” and "fish hut”), they welcome you under their metallic frames into a private oasis of shady palms and white dunes.

Forte dei Marmi is a living homage to the heyday of industrialist Italy (in fact its first villa, which was turned into the first hotel, was erected by patriarch of the Fiat family).

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Italy

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