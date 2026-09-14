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Coast to coast: one woman’s love affair with America

September 14, 2026 12:14
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The Statue of Liberty (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By

Anthea Gerrie

6 min read
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The year I became a teenager, my mother and I made our first trip back to New York, the city of her birth, in steerage on the ocean liner the Queen Elizabeth. While the lifts were silenced for the night, I ran up 13 floors to the top deck to catch my own first glimpse of the green lady, The Statue of Liberty, her torch glowing violet in the pre-dawn dusk. It was just a small taste of the euphoria our emigrating ancestors must have felt on seeing the New World.

America’s 250th birthday made me realise how significant the USA is to my own personal and family history. A few years after that first trip, I arrived on my first solo trip, as one of the Simon and Garfunkel generation who, in Simon’s words, came to board a Greyhound bus and “set off to look for America”.

I got off that bus in Los Angeles, falling in love with a fantasy land of low-rise apartment buildings strewn with fairy lights, like the one in West Hollywood where I stayed with my father’s cousins. And I came back 12 years later, to start a new life in a West Hollywood apartment of my own.

Anthea's first LA apartmentAnthea's first LA apartment[Missing Credit]

On July 3, 1979, I married, overlooking the Hollywood sign and honeymooned in Big Sur, on the most beautiful and romantic coast road in the USA. And, in a bittersweet closing of the circle, on July 4, 2024, my California-born son moved into an apartment from where he can look up at the Hollywood sign every time he leaves the building.

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