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Chilled-out, family-friendly luxury in Ibiza? Yes, really

November 12, 2026 11:45
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7Pines resort Ibiza (Photo: Destination Hyatt)

By

Josh Kaplan

4 min read
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Ibiza has an unfair reputation. Yes, there are world-famous clubs, big-name DJs and a never-ending carousel of partying – but like many of the Med's most beautiful islands there is also a side to it that allows for genuine relaxation.

Perched above Cala Codolar on the island’s west coast, 7Pines Resort (part of the Destination by Hyatt brand) sits on a stretch of land featuring pine forest, rugged cliffs and some of the most ludicrously beautiful sunsets imaginable. The property itself is understated and refuses to compete with the natural beauty on offer, with low-slung, whitewashed buildings, floor-to-ceiling glass and an infinity pool that seems to spill directly into the bright blue waters of the Mediterranean below.

My suite was generously sized, with a private garden and low-key design favouring natural materials (wood, linen, stone), reflecting the resort's casual vibe. Rooms are laid out along tree-lined streets on the cliffs above the main hotel building, with thick walls ensuring peace, quiet, complete privacy and a cool night’s sleep.

Service throughout our stay was warm without being intrusive, and we were able to summon staff in a golf cart to our room for anything we needed – from fresh towels and slippers, to another bottle of wine. Housekeeping was similarly meticulous and available at all hours via the resort’s own app.

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