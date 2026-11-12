Chilled-out, family-friendly luxury in Ibiza? Yes, really

7Pines sits on Ibiza's picturesque west coast (Photo: Destination Hyatt) [Missing Credit]

The 7Pines concierge team are also notable, seeing as they have Clefs d'Or (translating to "The Golden Keys") accreditation. This internationally-recognised mark of excellence means they can handle any request you throw at them, whether it’s a simple restaurant reservation, private excursion around the island, or even a private jet service for those in a more exclusive tax bracket.

Like the service, the hotel’s amenities are suitably stylish and well thought out. Ibiza is not typically a place where people go to use their hotel gyms, but if you are so inclined, the property hosts a fully equipped fitness centre and spa, with therapy rooms and various indoor and outdoor whirlpool bath options.

7Pines spa offers futuristic treatments such as a cryotherapy experience (Photo: Destination Hyatt) [Missing Credit]

They also offer recovery therapies, including a futuristic cryotherapy experience where you’re blasted by incredibly cold air for a few minutes. I have no idea what it was supposed to do to me, but it was certainly refreshing and a welcome break from the Mediterranean sun for half an hour.

Beyond the basics, the resort's experience calendar reads like a love letter to the island, with a broad range of free and paid-for activities – from excursions to a nearby organic winery, snorkelling adventures and nature walks, to private yacht trips and the chance to create your own espadrilles.

Somewhat surprisingly, the resort also offers a free kids' club, with a packed schedule of activities built around education and nature – making it an unexpectedly fantastic destination for families.

7Pines Ibiza's signature restaurant, Nela (Photo: Destination Hyatt) [Missing Credit]

When it come to wining and dining, 7Pines offers seven different options – from formal restaurants to relaxed pool-side dining and even a dedicated Tattinger champagne bar.

Facing west over the sea, the Cone Club restaurant and terrace offers “evening sunset rituals” – a very Ibizan way of describing sipping Aperols in twilight, surrounded by live music. But no matter what it’s called, it’s a surprisingly charming way to end the day. The resort does host DJs into the night, but unlike other resorts, 7Pines is not known for its party atmosphere.

The terrace also hosts what must be one of the great breakfast buffets of the Balearic isles, with a fantastic array of baked goods, fresh seasonal fruit and local items including honeys, jams and cheeses.

Meanwhile, the resort's signature restaurant, Nela – an extension of outposts in Bayswater and Amsterdam – does a fantastic job with fresh local fish and Israeli-inspired dishes cooked over fire, with tahini that rivals anything in Tel Aviv’s markets. The extensive wine list has options from all over the world, and the staff are more than equipped to suggest pairings for every course.

In typical style, the pool bars serve the unfussy, resort staples that make you understand why Spaniards spend more than three hours eating lunch – and siesta afterwards.

Kashrut-observant travellers should note that 7Pines' kitchens are not kosher, but the concierge team was helpful in working around dietary requests, and Ibiza's Chabad House can point visitors toward kosher options and even arrange meals with advance notice.

The island’s Chabad House also runs regular Shabbat dinners throughout the summer season, and the rabbi and his family have built a genuine homebase for Jewish travellers who might otherwise assume there's no place for them amid Ibiza's party-island attractions. If you're visiting during the summer months, I'd encourage you to build a Friday night around their hospitality; just make sure to get in touch with them in advance, so you’re not disappointed.

Writer Josh Kaplan enjoyed the stunning food and views at 7Pines resort Ibiza (Photo: Josh Kaplan) [Missing Credit]

It would be a disservice to write about Ibiza only through the lens of one hotel, however lovely. Just a five-minute drive away, one of the Island’s best beaches – Cala Comte – welcomes travellers from all over the world to its sunset ashram.

Around 40 minutes away by car, Dalt Vila (Ibiza's old town) is a Unesco world heritage site, and absolutely worth the trip if you’re on the island for longer than a weekend. A fortified hilltop warren of cobblestone streets, charming tapas spots and views across the harbour – it’s enough to make you forget, briefly, that you're on the same island as some of the largest and most hedonistic nightclubs in the world.

Renting a car for a day to explore the northern tip of the Island – the hippie markets of Punta Arabí, the quiet coves near Portinatx – is also worth leaving the luxury of the resort for, and reveals a version of Ibiza that predates its superclub reputation by centuries.

7Pines delivers exactly what it promises: chilled out luxury, incredible sea views and a design restraint that lets Ibiza's rugged beauty take centre stage. For Jewish travellers who've written Ibiza off as "not really for us," I'd gently suggest reconsidering. Between the cliffside sunsets and the candlelit Friday nights, there's more room for you than the island's reputation might let on.

Josh Kaplan was a guest of 7Pines Resort Ibiza, hyatt.com