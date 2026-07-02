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All aboard for a great garden party in Somerset

July 2, 2026 17:28
A Kitchen Garden view

By

Elisa Bray

2 min read

There is a question that often pops up on Facebook groups, and it’s about what to get the close friend or family member who is celebrating a special milestone – yet has everything.

Afternoon teas, spa days, a stay at The Grove… special yes, but nothing as original and as lovely as The Great Garden Escape at The Newt, a country estate and hotel in Somerset. Which is why I now have a new answer to that question. What is more, the day trip almost revolves around food.

From start to finish, the Garden Escape is a quintessentially English – and stress-free – day. All that was recommended to bring was a hat, sunglasses and sun cream and/or wellies and an umbrella should rain be a possibility; the day trip happens whatever the weather.

Your responsibilities are purely to rock up to the First-Class Lounge on Platform 1 at London Paddington for the 09:35 departure to Castle Cary. Once aboard, the treats begin. The picnic breakfast for my party was Greek yoghurt and berry compote, a large pain au chocolat and drinks of choice from the trolley.

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