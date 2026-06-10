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A week of wellness in Santa Monica

Saunas, cold plunges and ‘biohacking’ treatments along the sunny Los Angeles coast

June 10, 2026 16:26
Recovery Suite (Photo Credit - Yoshihiro Makino, Courtesy of Santa Monica Travel & Tourism).jpg
Recovery Suite. (Photo Credit - Yoshihiro Makino, Courtesy of Santa Monica Travel & Tourism)

By

Zoe Strimpel

5 min read

For the last couple of years, I have found myself increasingly attracted to LA-style “wellness” culture courtesy of an algorithm that had sussed me out in the nick of time, just as I was reaching for the “close account” button on Instagram. I am 43 – I love food, luxury scented candles and Aesop bath oil, and though I consider myself a staunch fan of Western medicine with a low susceptibility to woo-woo nonsense, I am only human. Whether the anti-stress “adaptogens” I now put in my morning coffee (reishi and ashwagandha, since you ask) do anything, I don’t know. Ditto the collagen powder, and the matcha, rose, and butterfly pea powder oat milk drinks I sometimes try as a pick-me-up in the afternoon.

But the allure, whether you buy it or not, is real. Real enough, in fact, to send me on a week-long trip to Los Angeles, where I dove headfirst into the wellness scene to sample and observe all its tantalising offerings. I came away with the decided sense that this cradle of health is part Pandora’s box of sensual entertainment – and part relentless treadmill. Even enabled by modern lasers and machines, the attempt to beat the ravages of body and time (known as “biohacking”) requires sustained and constant effort.

But I didn’t feel as though everyone looked perfect or cared whether I did. Instead, the vibe is more optimistic, more pick ‘n’ mix. More, frankly, American liberal consumerist. Do what you feel like, try this, try that, throw it all at the wall and see what sticks. In fact, when I snuck into Bagel Nosh deli on Wilshire Boulevard to carb-load after a bracing hour of sauna and cold plunge at SweatHouz – where for about $100 per hour you get a WiFi-enabled room for invigorating cold and hot treatment – I saw plenty of other normal looking women my age.

Recovery Suite's Ammortal Chamber. (Photo: Yoshihiro Makino, Courtesy of Santa Monica Travel & Tourism)Recovery Suite's Ammortal Chamber. (Photo: Yoshihiro Makino, Courtesy of Santa Monica Travel & Tourism)[Missing Credit]

At the Recovery Suite in the madly boho-chic Santa Monica Proper Hotel, my base for the first few days, there was another helping of “contrast therapy” – outdoor sauna cabin and a cold plunge, which was a bit like a sarcophagus.

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