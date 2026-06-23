Toy Story 5 review: makes the case for social media ban for under-16s better than the government ★★★★

If you thought that the Toy Story franchise was as low on power as a Buzz Lightyear running on a set of rusty AAs, you would be right.

Woody may these days have a paunch (which he hoiks up behind the brass buckle of his belt every now and then) and a bald patch (even plastic hair suffers from wear and tear), but this latest chapter of the deservedly popular animated blockbusters returns to the dog-eared formula of the cowboy and his fellow loyal toys being forsaken by those they exist to please and nurture.

Writer and director Andrew Stanton, who was there at the beginning with the Oscar-nominated screenplay he co-wrote for the first Toy Story back in – can you believe it? – 1995, has not let go of the idea that toys are the victims of a child’s capricious affections. However, here the cause is something that all parents will recognise; the scourge of the screen.

Tech is the enemy here. Eight-year-old Bonnie has no wish to give up such physical friends as Forky and Beverley, the plastic-cutlery characters whose wedding will climax in them being declared man and knife. But when her parents hesitantly order Lilypad, a green smart tablet whose chat rooms the parents hope will provide their crushingly shy only child with some friends, the effect is like giving a toddler hard drugs. Actually, we know now that is exactly what algorithms are. They create an addiction and then feed it. That this film is released in the very week the government announced a forthcoming ban on social media for under-16s is pure coincidence. But the movie makes the case for the new law better than any ministry could.