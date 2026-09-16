Thomas the Tank Engine and his surprising Jewish connections

For generations, children have known Thomas the Tank Engine as the cheerful blue locomotive from the fictional Island of Sodor. But how many know behind Thomas’s familiar blue paintwork lies a surprising web of Jewish railway connections? None of these were intended by his creator, the Reverend Wilbert Awdry, but together they reveal how deeply Jewish enterprise became woven into the wider history of the railways that Thomas came to represent.
The first connections begin not in Britain but, in what was then, Mandatory Palestine. Long before he became one of the world’s best-loved children’s authors, Awdry spent three years in Jerusalem. Between 1933 and 1936 he taught at St George’s School while preparing for ordination as an Anglican priest. At the school Awdry met Margaret Wale, a fellow teacher, whom he married two years later in 1938. Their son Christopher, born in 1940, became the original audience for the bedtime stories that eventually grew into The Railway Series. Had Awdry never gone to Jerusalem, Thomas’s story might never have been told.
During those Jerusalem years Awdry lived in a city served by the famous Jaffa–Jerusalem Railway, the first railway built in what he would have called the Holy Land. It owed its existence to Joseph Navon, a Jerusalem-born Sephardi Jewish entrepreneur who, after years of persistence, secured the Ottoman concession to build the line, overcoming formidable political and financial obstacles before French investors eventually joined the project. By the time Awdry arrived, the railway had become part of the British-administered railway system. There is no concrete evidence that it directly inspired Thomas, but it is difficult to imagine that such an enthusiastic railwayman as Awdry would not have known the line that climbed spectacularly from the Mediterranean coast into the Judean Hills. Put it like this: it is an intriguing coincidence that, before creating the world’s most famous fictional railway, Awdry spent three years living in the vicinity of one of its most remarkable Jewish ones.
Like the fictional railway that Awdry would later create, the Jaffa–Jerusalem Railway became closely associated with tank locomotives working demanding line duties through spectacular scenery. Both, too, possessed distinctive characters all of their own. In Awdry’s stories, the locomotives respond to steep gradients and heavy loads with recognisably human responses, puffing, wheezing and straining as they tackle difficult terrain. The Jerusalem line, for its part, was renowned for the slow progress of its engines as they laboured through the winding ascent into the Judean Hills, a journey that became as much an experience of the landscape as a means of transport. Indeed, its pace became the subject of affectionate jokes – one claimed that a father could begin the journey when his child was born and arrive at his destination in time for their wedding. Consciously or not, the connection between the Jaffa–Jerusalem Railway and the world of Thomas the Tank Engine exists.
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