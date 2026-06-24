Become a Member
Life

This is why we decided to Stand-Up for British Jews

Comics Simon Evans and Andrew Doyle on their plans for a benefit gig

June 24, 2026 17:50
StandUpForJews-WebMainImage.jpg
Laughs against hate: comedians Andrew Doyle and Simon Evans

By

4 min read

In the wake of the October 7 attacks, comedy promoter Andy Shaw attended the Whitehall rally in London and was shocked by the miniscule number of non-Jewish people there. “I could tell who wasn’t Jewish,” he remembers, “because we didn’t know the words to the songs. Another mate of mine turned up and we looked at each other in disbelief and said ‘So it’s just us, is it?’”

Fast-forward two-and-a-half years to Golders Green and the recent ambulance arson attacks, followed by the stabbings, and Shaw decided to act. “Jewish people are feeling very alone, and it’s time for non-Jewish people to stand up… with the obvious play on words of stand-up comedy and standing up.”

So he rang comedian Andrew Doyle, with whom he runs the monthly Comedy Unleashed show at the Backyard in Bethnal Green, and they hatched a plan for a benefit gig.

Doyle agreed to fly over from the States to take part, while Al Murray and Simon Evans were approached and immediately said yes. Others soon followed – Adam Bloom, Josh Howie – and the event came together with lightning speed. Just three weeks after the Golders Green stabbings, Stand-Up For Jews was announced at the Leicester Square Theatre for June 30 and sold out within a few hours, with profits going to Jewish volunteer services in London, as well as antisemitism campaigns Stop The Hate and Our Fight.

To get more from Life, click here to sign up for our free Life newsletter.

Topics:

comedy

Jewish Comedy

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper