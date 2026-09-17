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The ulimate resilience playlist for the Jewish student

It is open season on Jews on campus. Rousing songs will see you through the hate

September 17, 2026 17:41
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By

Florit Shoihet

7 min read
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The academic year is upon us, and some 10,000 excited Jewish students across the land are getting ready for university life. From refreshing the stickers on their laptops and deciding which night-out clothes to pack, to worries about new relationships and academic challenges, any graduate can relate to the excitement, and the stress, of this period.

But for Jewish students, there is something else in the air too: the sound of the drums of war. These days, being on campus means fighting antisemitism and identity erasure, being asked to disavow Zionism and, sometimes, institutional complicity in all three.

According to the Community Security Trust (CST), antisemitic incidents on campus rose by 413 per cent, from 53 in the 2022–23 academic year to 272 in 2023–24. And in March of this year, the Union of Jewish Students (UJS) report painted a similarly troubling picture, with the study concluding that antisemitism had become “normalised” at British universities.

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Topics:

playlist

Music

Antisemitism on campus

University

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