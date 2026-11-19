“At the beginning of last summer, I popped round to Gary’s for a cuppa. On my way out, he showed me the address book. On my way home, I called him and said, ‘You know, there’s a book in this, because it feels like it’s a real roadmap of the Sixties, a genuine Who’s Who of that time.’ His immediate response was, ‘Great. Let’s do it. How do we do it?’”

They divided the labour according to each man’s skillset: Kemp did the words, Halfon the visuals. “Gary has done an amazing bit of writing because he’s kind of created all these stories for each entry [in the address book]. Individually, they’re like jigsaw pieces. But when you put them all together, they do tell a complete story of Brian’s world at that time and who Brian was. Because I was a bit more well versed in the world of Brian, I would give him any help that I could. But the real challenge for me was to design a book and find images that might be rarer. I was like a kid in the sweet shop, so it wasn’t really work.”

The book, 1967, proves a fascinating document of the moment that provides its title, full of details that have escaped the canonical Beatles mythos, and images that may be refreshingly unfamiliar even to those well versed in it. It also vividly captures the ferment and the extraordinary pace of that moment. Epstein was alive for only eight months of that year, yet so much happened in that time. In today’s pop music, it’s not unusual for a major artist to embark on an album and touring cycle lasting three years. As Halfon points out, The Beatles’ entire recorded catalogue was made in less time than the last two albums by Adele. “Not only that, they made three films. Constantly toured. 1967 itself was momentous in pop culture because it was what became known as the Summer of Love, and obviously there was Sergeant Pepper, and then the last Beatles song that was released in Brian’s lifetime was All You Need Is Love. Which is quite poetic.

Simon Halfon at the Paris Theatre in New York, in October 2007 (Photo: Getty) Getty Images

At Wembley, in 1966 [Missing Credit]

“In one of the photo captions, Brian writes to [his American lawyer and business partner] Nat Weiss, who he was very close to, about ‘the boys’ going off to see the Maharishi, and he doesn’t quite get it. I just love the fact he says, ‘Well, they’re not children anymore.’ It’s almost like Brian’s taken them through their 11-plus and beyond, and now they’re slightly awkward teenagers that want to grow their hair and wear whatever they want. I think it was a realisation that his role now wasn’t what it was. He writes it in a very upbeat way because he’s got lots of other things going on. It doesn’t feel like, ‘Oh, what’s there left for me?’ or any of that. It feels like, ‘Well, that’s now changed’, so it’s time for him to change. That’s why I don’t believe his fatal overdose was anything but accidental. His father had just passed away, a few weeks earlier. He was super close with his mum, and I don’t think he would have taken his own life.”

1967 also underlines how important his Jewish roots were to Epstein, and how they comforted him through the stresses that were never far away from him. After sitting shiva for his father, Harry, he writes to Weiss, with unmistakable condescension but also real affection, of how it has “[p]robably been good for me in a way… time to note that the unworldly Jewish circle of my parents’ and brother’s friends is not so bad. Provincial, maybe, but warm, sincere and basic.” The implied contrast to his acquired milieu is not a little poignant.

Gary Kemp at the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala 2024 at The Roundhouse in October, 2024 (Photo: Getty) Getty Images

Kemp often refers to Epstein’s status as an outsider. Epstein, as a gay Jew, was liable to be suspect in any of the environments to which he had gained entry – for his sexuality, in the backrooms of popular entertainment where Jews otherwise might thrive, even if those who faced the public needed to disguise their identity; and for his Jewishness, in the theatre world he loved and where his sexuality was accepted.

“That’s absolutely right,” agrees Halfon. “Brian felt it was very difficult to be openly gay. In part because it was against the law. I think he was nervous of doing anything that might reflect badly on ‘the boys’. He’d had a couple of run-ins with the law and been blackmailed, pre-Beatles. So I think he didn’t want to go anywhere near anything like that again. he had ‘the boys’’ reputation at stake.

“Brian was arguably the most powerful man in the music business at that time, or in popular culture, even. I think there’s a tragedy to that, because I don’t think Brian really appreciated that. I think he was very much an outsider, always looking in.”

I ask Halfon if he has noticed history repeating itself, with Jews once again being excluded from the cultural worlds, silently blacklisted should they decline to toe the antizionist line, to which he is outspokenly opposed. “Where do you start?” he sighs. “I’ve not been affected directly. In my case it’s solidified relationships. But I have many friends in my own small world of whom exactly this sort of thing is true. I have connections, colleagues, who have dropped off the radar. Sometimes you feel like we’ve entered a dystopian world, that’s not based on any kind of fact or reality. Part of you thinks, ‘Well, Christ, maybe the pendulum will swing the other way at some point, and good sense and reality will knock on their door.’” He pauses, then chuckles. “What is that old joke, ‘We are Your chosen people. But, once in a while, can’t You choose someone else?’”

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1967 – The World of Brian Epstein and The Beatles is published by Harper Collins