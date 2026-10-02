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The Last First: Winter K2: ‘My Alpine whodunnit is a salutary tale for our time’

Amir Bar-Lev’s new documentary about extreme mountain climbing is really about our search for a meaningful life, he say

October 2, 2026 17:39
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Narrow escape: Colin O'Brady in the new documentary The Last First: Winter K2 and (inset) film-maker Amir Bar-Lev

By

James Mottram

4 min read
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How does a documentary filmmaker choose his subjects? How do they know it’s a story that will keep them – and audiences – engaged? It’s a question I’m eager to ask Amir Bar-Lev, when I meet him.

“I’ve been asking myself that recently too,” he replies, softly. “What is my litmus test? And I recently concluded that the way I pick stories is…I ask myself: does this subject matter genuinely perplex me? Do I feel confused when I think about what my feelings are around this story?”

Bar-Lev has been making non-fiction films for the past quarter-century, picking at those feelings of confusion time and again. His subjects – at first glance wildly different – range from four-year-old Marla Olmstead, whose artwork sold for thousands (2007’s My Kid Could Paint That); NFL player Pat Tillman, who enlisted in the US army only to be tragically killed in Afghanistan by friendly fire (2010’s The Tillman Story); and American band The Grateful Dead (2017’s Grammy-nominated Long Strange Trip).

His latest film, The Last First: Winter K2, is another big swing, a tale of mountaineering courage and chaos.

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documentary

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