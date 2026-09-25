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The Christians reclaiming the Jewish foundations of their faith and making the case for Zionism

A creed that led to 17 centuries of Jew-hate has been amended at a Jerusalem conference

September 25, 2026 08:53
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Rewriting the script: (left to right) George Deek, Israel's global ambassador to Christians; Dr Jürgen Bühler; Dr Jules Gomes

By

Jules Gomes

7 min read
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Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, king and queen of Judenfreistan, just missed the craziest Jewish conspiracy of 2026, and I was right in the thick of it. For three days, I hung out with fellow Christian Zionists as well as rabbis at the Vert Hotel in Jerusalem, plotting to subvert 17 centuries of Christianity with the blessings of Bibi and his government.

It felt like a James Bond movie. The plot’s mastermind was Dr Jürgen Bühler, a physicist trained at Israel’s Weizmann Institute. Bewitching us with biblical preaching from his wheelchair in his hypnotic German accent, he reminded me of Bond’s arch villain, minus the Siamese cat.

Bühler heads the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ), the world’s best-known Christian Zionist organisation. ICEJ was born in 1980, when the Knesset declared Jerusalem Israel’s eternal capital. Threatened by an Arab embargo, 13 embassies moved from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv. To show solidarity with the Jews, evangelicals decided to establish a “Christian Embassy”.

In June, ICEJ called for an emergency Jerusalem Summit in response to the alarming surge in antisemitism following Hamas’s October 7 massacre. ICEJ’s summit would respond with the heavy artillery of academic discourse.

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Topics:

Christian Zionism

Christian Zionists

Jewish-Christian relations

Christianity

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