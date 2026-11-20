He is a rare voice for the two million Arabs who live in Israel, the only Arabs to live in a democracy in the Middle East. With the two main blocs in the Knesset almost tied for votes, Arab Israelis now find themselves in a key position, and it is one Nael wants them to take advantage of – for the country they share with the Jews.

I want to see Arab Knesset members building bridges with the Jewish majority, rather than widening the distance between citizens

“I want to see Arab society truly integrate into Israeli governments, state institutions and decision-making hubs,” he says. “I want to see Arab Knesset members building bridges with the Jewish majority, rather than widening the distance between citizens.”

He worries that in the past some Arab politicians, including former Joint List leader Ayman Odeh, have actually made things worse for Arabs in Israel. “When Odeh used the phrase ‘Gaza won and Gaza will win’, it created severe public controversy. I ask our leaders to consider the impact of their words on trust between Jews and Arabs. They don’t have to give up their identity or their right to criticise the government, but I want to know how they have turned citizenship into partnership, which can influence and create a real improvement for people’s lives.”

Nael has always been a proud Israeli. The Israeli flag flew from the Muslim school, Tamra Ba’Emek, he ran near Nazareth. And when he left, he decided to get political. He began writing as a columnist for Israeli newspapers to encourage more of his fellow Arabs to take an active part in Israeli society.

He also began working with the Israeli Ministry of Education, pushing for greater understanding of the Arab sector. And he started speaking as a commentator on Arab television stations from Dubai to Iraq.

“Some of the Arab politicians act like they don’t want to live here but I wanted to say, ‘I am a proud Arab citizen of Israel.’ I don’t have another country. I don’t have another flag.

“There are other people like me – we are not a monolith – from kids to sheikhs, teachers and religious leaders. I actually think my voice is how the majority in the Arab community feel but they just don’t have a framework to come together and speak. Proud Israelis like us didn’t get enough space in the media, and so I wanted to change that.

“I wanted to remind people we have a good life. We’re well integrated into so many systems. We have cabinet, parliament members, ministers; we are in the courts and police, so we’re part of it. We are part of Israel’s fabric.

“If Israel is strong, then I am strong. And if Israel is weak, then I am weak. So I want my country to be strong.”

Some in his community call him a traitor. Others back him and tell him to keep speaking. It was after October 7 that he really became a voice for the voiceless: the Arabs whose country was being attacked by other Arabs because of where they lived. And so he explained.

“October 7 was the most unbelievably horrible thing; a gang of people decided to lead with murder,” he said.

“It was hard on us, on my family, the whole country and I realised the whole world needed to hear me and understand what Hamas did.

“In the Koran, there is nothing that talks about murder. It is against Islam. I felt hurt both as a citizen of Israel and as a Muslim that they would do this to my religion.

“And I needed to tell other Arabs that this was a new game Tehran was playing and it was them who needed to be addressed. I explained how it is Iran’s plan to crush the Middle East. That scares me as a human being, as an Israeli and as a Muslim.

“I am not a politician, but no one else seemed to be stepping in, and so it became my personal duty. I needed to wake up the Arab world and explain to them that Israel is not an enemy and that the warmongers are in Iran.”

Do they listen? Well, they keep inviting him on. And the Arabs he is speaking to are more aware of than the average British pro-Palestinian of the danger of militant Islam and terrorism.

“I tell them how no Israeli ever wanted to fight in Beirut or in Yemen or in Damascus. We don’t care. We want to live. The vast majority of us want to live a simple life, and you know, just be human. Iran has a different agenda.”

I ask him how he feels that Israel is at war with Palestinians who are not only the near neighbours of Israel’s Arabs but sometimes even their family. He blames Hamas entirely.

“Hamas is using the people of Gaza as human shields. They are hiding behind children. The bloodshed is on them. I know that Israel is making every possible effort to only hit Hamas, I know they are doing their best not to hurt Gazans. But in war, horrible things happen. I am not happy about it but I have been to Gaza and seen how Hamas even steals humanitarian aid for their benefit.”

The channels he appears on range from BBC Arabic and Sky News to Al Mashhad in Dubai, Irbil in Iraq and Russia Today.

They want to understand why Israel is fighting in Lebanon and Syria, and if he ever thinks there will be peace. Peace is, of course, what he wants most of all.

“We desire peace, we pray for peace, we act and sometimes we have to fight for peace,” he says. “Peace takes courage from both sides and I hope that one day we will see a decent Palestinian leadership with honest intentions to resolve this issue. Israel has offered peace many times – there was a real opportunity but then Hamas blew up buses and destroyed it all. I see Iran as the power behind all this mess.

“And whatever happens as the government forms, we, as a country, know that Iran must not be given the chance to hurt us even more.”