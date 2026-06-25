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Songs by the genius behind Rent get their day in the sun

Jonathan Larson died on the eve of his hit musical’s premiere. Broadway producer Jennifer Ashley Tepper is keeping his melodies alive

June 25, 2026 17:06
Jonathan Larson at New York Theatre Workshop Courtesy of the Larson family small.jpg
The late Jonathan Larson outside the New York Theatre Workshop in 1986

By

John Nathan

5 min read

Thirty years ago a struggling Jewish composer in New York was inching his way towards his big break. A musical for which he had written the book, music and lyrics was just about to receive its world premiere.

The show was called Rent. It was going to be the first significant Jonathan Larson production, which is why Larson gave up his job at the iconic Moondance Diner where he had been working as a waiter for ten years and threw himself into rehearsals at the prestigious New York Theatre Workshop.

Inspired by Puccini’s La bohème, yet startlingly original, the work would become a Tony and Pulitzer-winning modern classic. However, the night before the show’s first performance Larson died of an undiagnosed condition affecting his heart.

The sheer unfairness of that story informs every revival of Larson’s work, including Tick, Tick... Boom!, the autobiographical musical that was inspired by his work at the diner and which was adapted into a Netflix movie starring Andrew Garfield. And it will certainly inform The Jonathan Larson Project, a musical populated with Larson songs that were unknown before the show opened in New York last year and which makes its UK debut next month at the Southwark Playhouse.

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Topics:

musical

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