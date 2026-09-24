So we meet again – the new Israel...and the new me

For the first time since January 2020, I was going to Israel. With a rush, I realized how much had happened between my visits. There was Covid; the weekly judicial reform protests; the October 7 massacre and the hostages; fighting with Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran; the devastation of Gaza; the absolute normalization of antizionism; and the call for a general election that may determine the fate of the country.

As the date of my departure approached, I found I had many feelings about this trip. One was pure elation. “Is it weird to say I’m jealous of myself?” I asked a friend. I would be participating in an academic workshop of like-minded scholars, the kind that makes the profession worth the mediocre pay, long hours, and job precarity, and I would be doing it on a kibbutz amidst the rolling Judean hills. Then on to the city I visit in my dreams, with its golden light on creamy white Jerusalem stone, the sound of the muezzin at Muslim prayer times, the sight of the kotel awaiting the hopes and prayers of the Jewish people. Finally on to Tel Aviv, where I would be seeing dear, dear friends, my cousins, and my almost 94-year-old aunt—who is utterly lucid but can’t hear a word I say on the phone.

Another feeling was fear. “I am very much hoping there’s no war, and you’ll see me back in the classroom in a week,” I told my students glibly, as though my inability to leave Israel would be the worst consequence of Iran resuming bombing. Every day that led up to my trip, I read the news carefully, wondering if it was really the right time to be going. When I called to wish him a shana tova, my eldest son told me straight up that I was crazy. Why would I intentionally go to a warzone? And then there was my husband: “We should probably get wills made up.” But I couldn’t live like my brother-in-law, almost sixty years old, hyper-Zionist, talking about buying a retirement home in Israel, without having ever stepped foot on Israeli soil. “I’ll go when it’s safe,” he says.

The last feeling creeping up inside of me was more nebulous, this sense that in the years that had elapsed since my last visit, it was not only the country, but also I who had changed.