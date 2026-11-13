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Simeon Solomon: the gay, Pre-Raphaelite genius is finally recognised

During his life, gay and Jewish Simeon Solomon was an outlier. A new exhibition at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge lets the artist’s work speak for itself

November 13, 2026 13:54
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Simeon's The Moon and Sleep (1894)

By

Michele Goldsmith

8 min read
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Even a newspaper as esteemed as this one can make the odd faux pas.

Throughout its 185-year history, I expect that the Jewish Chronicle has slipped up and assigned the wrong spelling to a birth announcement, or mixed up the names of the newly engaged, but there isn’t much more tragicomic than publishing a premature obituary, especially an unflattering one. In this, hopefully small corridor of fame, sits gay, Jewish, Pre-Raphaelite painter, Simeon Solomon (1840-1905), a brilliant outlier artist, who after a dramatic career, replete with fame and infamy, is now receiving a significant reappraisal in appreciation and recognition, both in the UK and abroad.

While his extensive portfolio is part of numerous British national collections, there has been only one solo exhibition of his work to date, at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, held to mark the centenary of his death in 2005. It is a delight then, to see more of his searingly beautiful works at the A Call to Art: William Morris and the Pre-Raphaelites exhibition, now at the Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge.

“We have kept the notoriety that has plagued Solomon’s story out of this exhibition and have let his art speak for itself,” says Karen Livingstone, curator of the show. “Being Jewish and gay meant that he did not receive the attention deserved at the time, and we are delighted to place him as an important part of William Morris and the Pre-Raphaelites’ circle.”

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