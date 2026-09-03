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Secret memoir that made Mum finally open up about her story

When Sharon Ring stumbled across her uncle’s hidden manuscript she discovered what he and her mother had endured in Nazi Germany

September 3, 2026 20:26
4Sep26-Life-Lead-WebImage.jpg
The long lines of blood and family: (clockwise from left) Sharon Ring and her parents Jimmy and Edie on her wedding day in 1987; the writer's parents in Oldenberg in 1946 soon after they met; the writer; the writer's mother, Edie; Jimmy and Edie in Berlin in 1964

By

Sharon Ring

9 min read
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During my journalism career I have broken major news stories in newspapers including The Mirror and the Daily Mail and edited OK! Magazine, but I never suspected that the best story of my life lay within my own family. I had no idea my own mother had a secret, a story so fascinating and engrossing it would lead me to write a book, have major UK and US publishers in a bidding war to publish it, and even sell the film rights.

As a child growing up in London, my mum, Edie, told me she had been born in Berlin, met my dad, Jimmy, as the Second World War ended, and that he had brought her home to London as a “a war bride”. A Londoner and British soldier, Dad had “rescued her”, she always said, from the rubble of Berlin. Rescue being the operative word.  As their only child, I saw in our home every day that they lived happily ever after.

It wasn’t until my mum was an elderly widow with failing health who wanted to show me where she kept her will that I stumbled across a hidden manuscript that would reveal her incredible story.  It was tucked alongside the will in a strongbox in her wardrobe, where it had lain untouched for decades. I opened a yellowing envelope to find a fat document, written in German, entitled Quite an Adventure. When I asked about it, mum replied casually: “Oh, that’s my brother Heini’s memoir. It’s been in that box for 30 years. No one has read it, not even me.”

Heini Bernstein in his youthHeini Bernstein in his youth[Missing Credit]

I asked her if I might read it and, when she nodded, even with my limited German, I quickly realised the title was a huge understatement. My uncle was nine years old when Hitler came to power, my mum just five, and here was an eyewitness account of events from singing at the Berlin Olympics in a choir conducted by Strauss to being persecuted at school and interrogated at Gestapo headquarters. And this was just the opening pages. Scanning the rest of the memoir, it was clear that what I had in my hands was an account of a half-Jewish family who lived under Hitler’s nose in the German capital, where some of them survived for the duration of the Second World War.

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