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Remembering Hannah Poland, the Jewish teen who spread her wings and paved the way for the RSPB

The bird-loved youngster stopped our feathered friends from ending up in milliners’ studios

August 28, 2026 13:05
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In fine feather: (left to right) owl heads were used as decoration in hats; the Plumage Society crest; Hannah Poland's will in which she leaves her personal effects to the RSPB; portrait of a late 19th century woman in a feather hat of the day; Poland's grave at Willesden Jewish Cemetery

By

Michele Goldsmith

6 min read
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In this summer of scorching heat and consequent wildfires, the threat of destruction to protected British bird habitats has brought the urgency of conservation to the fore. As well as environmental concerns, the beauty of birds is close to many hearts, with the joy of birdwatching seeing a dramatic surge in interest.

In fact, recent RSPB research suggests birdwatching is currently the fastest-growing hobby of Generation Z women, after jewellery making. Much of it is driven by social media, with high-traffic birding reels on Instagram and a Tiktok genre, known as “Birdtok”. Apps such as BirdNET help identify birdsong, inspiring travel to seek out rarer tunes. And across the pond, synagogues in rural areas are holding communal “birding Shabbat dinners”, to bring young families into the fold.

What these recent birders won’t know, as few do, is that the RSPB charity, with its one million members and 224 nature reserves, didn’t form over the right to observe birds in the countryside. It was a campaign led by five indomitable women, over a century ago, with a purpose that upset the economic and social order of the time. Their ambitious aim, forged at a time when women did not yet have the right to vote, was to end one of the most profitable global trades ever recorded: the use of exotic birds and feathers for the creation of luxury hats. Between the 1870s and 1920s, millions of wild birds were killed for the “murderous millinery” trade. In the UK it was worth £200 million a year, £2 billion in today’s money.

And we are certainly not just talking feathers, whole stuffed birds were arranged, back to back, or on top of each other and the rarer the breed, the better.

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Topics:

RSPB

Willesden Jewish Cemetery

Willesden Cemetery

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