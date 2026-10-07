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Rachel Johnson: ‘I saw Hamas’s atrocities firsthand’

Six months after October 7, Rachel Johnson went to Israel to see for herself the aftermath of the atrocities. She shares her diary of what she saw in Kfar Aza and at the Nova site

October 7, 2026 13:06
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Bearing witness: journalist and TV host Rachel Johnson and a kibbutz home riddled with terrorists' bullet holes (Credit: Britain Israel Communications & Research Centre/Rachel Johnson)

By

Rachel Johnson

8 min read
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I can’t stop thinking about the bra.

The large white bra, dark bullet holes ripped through the centre of both cups, with spreading blood-stained areolas the colour of rust.

It was lying amid a scatter of panty liners, underwear and gym gear, on a floor with a top-dressing of dried gore, in a modest kibbutz home that had been turned into a Hamas house of horror. A family’s own private abattoir.

The IDF had recorded the scene meticulously for posterity, and brought the media in, so nobody could say never again had not happened here.

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Israel

October 7

October 7 anniversary

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