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Punk turns 50: The Jewish voices that helped shape the scene

Jenni Frazer speaks to a writer whose book tells the story of the man behind two of punk’s iconic shops

June 19, 2026 12:56
WEB punk.jpg

By

Jenni Frazer

4 min read

It is now 50 years since punk exploded onto the streets of London, rupturing pop culture, fashion, and music and horrifying swathes of polite society for it. And in ways great and small, Jews were very much part of the iconic era.

The best known of these was, of course, the Sex Pistols whose manager Malcolm McLaren was brought up by his grandmother in Stoke Newington and who had fond memories of reading this newspaper in her home on Friday nights.

One of his contemporaries was Bernie Rhodes who was raised in a Jewish orphanage, and wasn’t just around when punk happened, but helped invent it. Rhodes designed provocative T-shirts before fashion got political, introduced Johnny Rotten to the Sex Pistols and created The Clash.

But while McLaren and Rhodes were punk frontmen, other less-known Jewish voices were also making abrasive noise. Writer and film-maker Phil Strongman whose new book, Acme Boy, the Birth of Punk and Anti-Fashion pays particular attention to the role played by former Londoner John Krivine, who lives today in Sde Boker, a small town in the Negev.

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Topics:

punk

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