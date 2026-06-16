Ping! Scan test results arrive in hours… if you’re in LA

I didn’t have time to think about the PET scan because I had to go pick up my two older boys from the airport. They are 18 and 20, had just finished their first and third year of university respectively, and were coming to stay in sunny Los Angeles with me, to be fed and have their laundry done for them. It was also a Friday, which meant hitting the kosher shops before they closed early (and gearing myself up for going – the shop closest to my place is known as a “get your elbows out” kind of affair).
So, I lay there as the machine did its thing, and then I was off and running. Anyway, I didn’t want to think about the PET scan, about what the results would show, even though I had felt a need to go for it.
For months, I had been barely able to move my neck. My life was a series of click-click-click click-click-click click-click-click moments. I spend a lot of time hunched over my computer, so I initially attributed my discomfort to bad posture. I went for massages – Swedish, deep tissue, hot stone – but nothing helped. And the masseuses couldn’t stop going on about the state of my neck. Like a rock, they said. Impossible! They worked on it until I was in tears – and for nothing. I could still barely move. I tried muscle relaxants and Voltarol gel and heating pads. I tried exercises I found online.
Although I assumed my posture was to blame, I couldn’t get out of my mind that the woman who had hired me for my LA position, a wonderful human, esteemed scholar, and renowned rabbi (the first woman rabbi to ordain rabbis and cantors in the Reform movement), may her memory be a blessing, had discovered her cancer had metastasised after complaining of back pain.
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