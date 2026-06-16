Ping! Scan test results arrive in hours… if you’re in LA

On top of that, on one of the cancer Facebook groups that I really shouldn’t be on – the people who post on them are rarely years out of treatment and living carefree, and most are looking for advice after getting devastating prognoses – there was a lively discussion about spinal compression being a big red flag of metastasis. So, PET scan it was.

But after years of living in the UK, I had become accustomed to waiting for results… and waiting… and waiting. So, as I whipped up schnitzel with pretzel breadcrumbs (an LA thing!) and warmed my pretzel challah (ditto!), and listened to stories about uni life, I relaxed. And then – only hours after my scan – ping!

I’ll never forget how long it took me to get the results from the NHS of my initial biopsy in March 2023.

I called the hospital repeatedly and was repeatedly rebuffed. I was told a consultant would have to meet me to give me the results, and no consultant was available. March turned to April. April turned to May.

Finally, I got an appointment date: the end of June.

I was not having it. I railed at the poor secretaries and breast nurses and demanded to be seen. Or could they not just tell me what was going on? I said I was taking students to Italy in June and going to a conference in Canada in July and I needed to know if I could keep my plans. Could they just tell me that? A breast nurse, at last taking pity on me, said: “I wouldn’t make plans if I were you.” And that’s how I found out I had breast cancer.

So, imagine my utter shock when a notification showed up on my phone hours after my PET scan. How had a radiologist already even read the results? (Two had, it turned out). I assumed the message would be inviting me to an appointment – what else could it be? But no. There it was, the results dropped onto my screen without fanfare:

“No FDG PET/CT evidence of local recurrence or metastatic disease.”

Oh, the relief! I would have no sleepless nights ahead of me, no spiralling, maybe even a sense of calm!

And then I wondered: had the results been otherwise, would they also have just landed on my phone that way?

Without so much as a phone call, a warning, a tiny bit of preparation? Would that be better than waiting for months to find out?