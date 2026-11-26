But thanks to a man called Roy Beck of the Tottenham Hotspur Grave Society, who tracks down and, where necessary, restores the gravestones of former Spurs players, I – and pretty much every Spurs fan I know – have discovered Milija was Jewish.

This is a rare occurrence. Outside of Israeli players, there are very few examples of English-born Jews in the higher echelons of football, even at Spurs, that most Jewish of clubs (at least in terms of history, ownership and fanbase.)

Roy Beck posted on X a picture of Milija’s gravestone, from the Jewish section of a Johannesburg cemetery and complete with Hebrew inscriptions. Further research I found on Google, threw up a 13-year-old report in a South African Jewish journal about how Milija and his family went to shul every Friday night and became friends with the local rabbi. Responses included memories of the keeper but also a lot along the lines of “I didn’t know he was Jewish”.

I wondered if he was a late convert to the tribe but a newspaper cutting from California showed him at the wedding of his brother, in shul, in 1977.

There are probably many of us who, when watching TV, listening to music or simply name-dropping in conversations, who point out “he’s (or she’s) Jewish you know”.

Sometimes it comes as surprise. It took me a while to learn that among the “I didn’t know they were Jewish” subjects were pop stars Pink and Drake, for instance, let alone Mick Jones and Joe Strummer of The Clash and Joey from The Ramones (that’s more my vintage) while, of course, everyone knew Lou Reed was. Didn’t they?

As a child I got to know which famous people were Jewish through my dad who would point out Tony Curtis (“our Bernie” as he called him) and the Marx Brothers, though these all fall into the category of the “bleedin’ obvious” of course.

Then there are those who didn’t even realise they were Jewish themselves – something that may become more common as increasing numbers conduct their own DNA tests through those websites allowing us to trace our family history.

Playwright Tom Stoppard only found out in his 50s that he was Jewish and all four of his grandparents had died in the Holocaust while crime writer Peter James didn’t discover he was until, aged 22 while staying with his mother’s brother in Canada, he was welcomed to their home for the full Friday night Shabbat experience.

Other, perhaps surprising celebs with more than a hint of Jewishness have also included Elvis Presley and David Beckham.

There’s probably plenty of others “of Jewish descent”, as it is often described, who never knew it.

The difference with Milija is that he always knew he was Jewish, it’s just that the rest of us didn’t. Why should we?

After all, we thought he was Yugoslavian, not the son of a Serbian taxi driver in Chesterton, Staffordshire, and mistakenly thought his nickname “Elastic” was a play on his name to reference his goalkeeping ability – after all he won the BBC’s “Save of the Season” in 1980 – but turns out the moniker was because he was also a fine slip fielder on the cricket pitch.

According to Rabbi Bacher, quoted in the South African Jewish Report in 2013, Milija once brought his FA Cup-winning medal to show to the Rabbi’s children.

Bacher said: “The tears swelled in his eyes as he took the gold medal out of its casing to give us a close view. Milija was a medallist with passion connected to his achievements but incredibly humble.

“A family simchah 12 years ago brought Milija as a guest to our congregation. He found himself a spiritual sanctuary, a place he could call home each Friday night. There was hardly a Friday night in over 12 years that he was not in situ.”