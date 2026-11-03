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Nocturne review: ‘This is Liev Schreiber’s show’ ★★★★

Stephen Graham’s serial killer is the attention-getter, but Schreiber’s retired cop is the gravitational centre of the drama

November 3, 2026 13:26
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Tail wagging the dog: Liev Schreiber and Zazie Beetz in Nocturne

By

Ben Felsenburg

2 min read
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There were the post-doomsday bunkers of Silo, and before that Severance’s offices.

Why do so many Apple TV dramas go big on silently terrified cowed characters suffering through antiseptic corridors where the atmosphere is so oppressive it’s a wonder they can still breathe.

Could it be that’s what it’s like inside the titan of big tech that Steve Jobs built?

In its latest offering, the ten-part thriller Nocturne, Apple has once again confined the drama – at least initially – to claustrophobic clean-washed chambers: a high-security psychiatric hospital in Pennsylvania.

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Television

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