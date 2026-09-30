Never has the Jewish prayer for rain felt more appropriate

The prayer for rain, which we will be reciting at the weekend, is one of the most sombre moments in the liturgy. The ark is opened and the chazan will have donned the white kittel associated with the High Holy Days.

But there has always been something incongruous about saying it at this time of year. Often the skies would be leaden outside and sometimes a heavenly downpour drumming on the windows would remind us of its superfluousness. Even more than the sweet fragrance of the etrog, for me the definitive smell of Succot is that of dripping leaves. On occasions autumn would brew up a storm that would untether a less secure succah and send it billowing across the garden like a sailboat on a green sea.

Shouldn’t we rather be saying a prayer for sun, we would invariably joke. Of course, the prayer is geared to the seasons in the Land of Israel when farmers would be hoping for enough rainfall to sustain their crop in the coming year. We also begin to insert into the Amidah the phrase “who causes the wind to blow and the rain to fall” – some congregations also include “who causes the dew to fall” during the summer. But I can’t think of an equivalent “who causes the sun to shine”: in the hot Middle East the rabbis of antiquity would have seen no need. It might have been a different story if the Promised land had been Scotland.

But this year the prayer for rain will have a new immediacy, coming on the back of an unseasonably hot summer, which we are told was not a freakish once-in-50 years event but the sign of climate change. In summers past the lowering clouds would often threaten a planned outing but this time we were left yearning for cool drops of rain to break the grip of the heat. Not once did I have to say, “I wished I’d packed my umbrella.”