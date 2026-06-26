Become a Member
Life

Natan’s death could have broken me. Instead, I became an advocate for the Jewish state

Former Londoner Avi Rosenfeld’s son died in Gaza a year ago next week. He shares how his faith and love for Israel have turned his barely imaginable loss into a mission

June 26, 2026 16:09
PIC John Jeffay 0584 911386 (1 of 4).jpg
"We won't sit by": Avi (left) and Sam Rosenfeld in front of a banner with Natan's photograph (Credit: John Jeffay)

By

John Jeffay

5 min read

Avi Rosenfeld stood next to the body of his son Natan and vowed that his death defending Israel would not be in vain.

“From that moment I promised myself, promised my wife and promised God that I was going to dedicate my life going forward, doing good for our people, for our country, and our soldiers,” he says.

That was a year ago, on June 29, 2025. He quit his job and started travelling the world, inspiring thousands of people with his passion, his resilience and his heartbreaking honesty.

Avi speaks of how the unimaginable loss that could have broken him and his wife Sam has actually made them stronger.

To get more from Life, click here to sign up for our free Life newsletter.

Topics:

IDF

Israel's fallen soldiers

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper