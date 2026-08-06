My tense tea party with Deirdre, Dowager Countess of Rosebery

THE passing of Deirdre, Dowager Countess of Rosebery, art collector and aristocrat, at the patriarchal age of 94, has not gone unnoticed in the British press. The daughter of Ronald Reid, a Harley Street surgeon, she met the future Lord Rosebery at Oxford University and, undoubtedly, had set her cap at him. He was one of the most eligible bachelors of his day, the grandson of Hannah, a lonely, orphaned Rothschild heiress, and of the fifth Earl of Rosebery, later for a short time prime minister of this country, a love match and a very happy marriage. The reported death of the dowager countess led me to reminisce of my stay at Dalmeny House, as her guest.
As you can probably tell, I was, and am, obsessed by the fascinating women of the House of Rothschild, and particularly with one branch of the family. And so, with the ambitious intention of producing a biography, I requested if it would be possible for a private visit to the Rothschild ancestral home at Mentmore Towers in Buckinghamshire. This once magnificent mansion, built by Mayer de Rothschild for his bride, Juliana, was seemingly lying unused and practically derelict, by the company that now owned it. Permission was given, and, accompanied by my husband, I toured the shell of the deserted house.
Before we left the site, the elderly gatekeeper insisted, for no known reason, on giving me a bundle of papers and would not take no for an answer. The papers appeared to be the plans of this once-splendid mansion. Not knowing what to do with them, I put them in the back of the car, with the vague idea of somehow returning them to the rightful owner. And there they stayed.
Until, deciding to visit the Highlands of Scotland for a holiday, I had the inspired idea of visiting Hannah’s ancestral home at Dalmeny, on the Firth of Forth, near Edinburgh, hopefully imbibing the atmosphere of my heroine’s marital home and perhaps depositing the plans with the family in their rightful place.
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