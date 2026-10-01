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‘My art invites hard conversations about October 7’

Juliet Gilden began painting soon after the massacre...and hasn’t stopped since

October 1, 2026 14:03
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Juliet Gilden's Certainty is Extremely Seductive

By

Karen Glaser

1 min read
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Juliet Gilden began painting her horror almost as soon as the first reports came in about what had happened in Israel on October 7, 2023.

The American artist spent those days in a numbed state, glued to the television and radio – and her canvas.

“I paint when I can’t figure things out, it helps me make sense of things. And I paint as I did as a child – figures with elongated limbs, big eyes and geometric angles. For me, it’s the most honest way of expressing my feelings, of conveying deep emotion.”

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What Gilden did not know in those first weeks following the single deadliest day for Jews since the Shoah is that her acrylic paintings would become a series, and one to which she continues to add.

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