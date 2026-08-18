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Rossini Opera Festival: ‘Le Siège de Corinthe was massacred’

I was excited by this year’s inclusion of his great but less frequently performed work, but David Livermore’s production was clumsy and oafish

August 18, 2026 17:05
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Le Siège de Corinthe at the Rossini Opera Festival (Photo: Amati Bacciardi)

By

Jonathan Sacerdoti

5 min read
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On my annual pilgrimage to the birthplace of Rossini for the world-famous Rossini Opera Festival, I arrive with the same sense of excitement. I often wish life could be more like the opera. The art form remains massively underrated by many Britons, who imagine it as elitist and distant. In reality, opera is beauty, drama and pure distilled emotion, helping us explore and understand the literal and earthly through the artistic and transcendent.

At its silliest it is farce, comedy of manners and sexual misbehaviour. At its grandest it embraces the sweep of civilisational history: conquest, national survival, kingdoms, empires and the collision of different worlds. Opera achieves this through extremes. The devotion of lovers is absolute. The betrayal of thieves and cheats is complete. The tyranny of the powerful is relentless. Through the binary, the archetypal and the exemplary, it gives us portraits of emotion and human behaviour that illuminate precisely because they move beyond everyday realism. Then music transforms those ideas into something physical. You do not simply understand the emotion, you feel it.

I was particularly excited by this year’s inclusion of Rossini’s Le Siège de Corinthe, one of his great but less frequently performed works. The opera takes the Ottoman siege of Corinth and transforms it into a drama of conquest, resistance, sacrifice and cultural survival. What could feel more relevant in contemporary Europe, where questions of identity, Islamic migration, tradition and cultural continuity have returned to the centre of political debate?

This opera belongs to the same fascinating strand of Rossini’s work that repeatedly explores encounters between Europe and the Muslim Mediterranean. The historical setting is specific, yet Rossini uses it to create something larger: a meditation on identity, power, faith and the destruction caused when one civilisation overwhelms another. Opera was about to work its magic of artistic enlightenment on one of my daily topics of professional and personal concern.

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Opera

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