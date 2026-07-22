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Meet Benji Miller, the 22-year-old musician we’ll all be listening to

The London alternative R&B singer and pianist is the first artist to be signed by Oi Va Voi’s new Jewish label

July 22, 2026 17:58
benji (1).jpg
Next big thing: Benji Miller

By

Elisa Bray

5 min read
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If there is one band who know what can happen when geopolitics eclipses the music, it’s Oi Va Voi. After two of their gigs were cancelled last year following campaigns by anti-Israel activists, the British band were left feeling that the music industry had become an unwelcoming and hostile place for Jews. So, they launched a record label – a home where Jewish artists, and artists of all backgrounds, would be welcome.

Parallel Skies Records has now released the debut EP (standing for Extended Play: longer than a single, shorter than an album) by its first artist signing, the alt R&B singer and pianist Benji Miller.

“Benji came across our radar and his energy just leapt out of the speakers and the screen,” Oi Va Voi founder and drummer Josh Breslaw says. “Getting to know him, and sitting and listening to him play the piano and sing all of his ideas, his potential was so clear. He can achieve anything in music.”

The EP, Love or Pain, is a remarkable debut, blending laid-back R&B with layered harmonies and acoustic guitar.

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