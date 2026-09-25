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Meet the warriors fighting antisemitism in Britain’s universities

It is open season on Jews on campus and sometimes in the lecture hall, but the community is striving to hold back the hurricane of hate

September 25, 2026 11:10
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Logging it: (left to right) David Hirsh; Anthony Julius; Brad Plitz; Raphi Leon

By

Nicole Lampert

8 min read
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The freshers have already started partying. The second and third years have been moving into houses with their mates and are contemplating the prospect of actually having to attend lectures over the coming months.

But what does the new academic year look like for Jewish students on campus? How are things looking for the antisemitism warriors? In short, not easy.

Yes, there are fewer encampments; university chiefs have figured out that allowing students to take over their lecture theatres for weeks on end isn’t much fun for anyone. But the new antisemitism – antizionism – is alive in both the lecture hall and on campus.

I can also reveal that there are moves afoot across the London universities to have a big “pro-Palestine” demonstration on October 7. The single deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust has become a cause for celebration at the British university.

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Topics:

campus antisemitism

Universities

Antizionism

Jewish students

Union of Jewish Students

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