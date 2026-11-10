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It Gets Worse review: You’ll laugh, a lot – when you don’t wince – at Gen Z comedy series ★★★★★

Cameos from the likes of Andrew Scott and Lena Dunham suggest the word is out about Leo Reich

November 10, 2026 17:01
it-gets-worse

By

Ben Felsenburg

2 min read
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Television: It Gets Worse

Channel 4 (18)

★★★★★

Every now and then a comedy show comes along which has a little something to say about the way we live now.

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Topics:

Television

comedy

TV

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