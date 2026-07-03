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Is this schnitzel a cut above the rest?

Tel Aviv’s hippest new restaurant sells just one thing: schnitzel for £22. It’s whipping up a media storm, but is it a must-visit this summer?

July 3, 2026 17:25
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Crumbs: gargantuan schnitzel at Oscar's

By

Natalie Blenford

4 min read

IT’S 6:45pm on a warm Wednesday in June and I’m standing under a dripping AC unit opposite a skip, waiting for my chance to order a plate of Tel Aviv’s trendiest schnitzel.

There are 50 or so people ahead of me in the queue – some young, some old, some heavily pregnant. What unites us all is our desire to get inside this summer’s hottest trend and to taste schnitzel that’s been touched by God – or his earthly representative, Israeli bad boy chef du jour, Tal Rashevsky.

Rashevsky, a tall, jaunty fellow with a crop of dark hair and a penchant for edgy tailoring, first hit the headlines in 2022, when he opened a pasta place called Tometomato in Florentin, the heart of bohemian Tel Aviv. I ate there and can testify the food was delicious, but it was his bizarre approach to customer service that made him noteworthy. He’d open when he wanted (which was roughly twice a week); he’d make people wait hours for their food, and if he didn’t like the look of someone, he’d shout at them until they gave up and went home. A clip of him berating a customer went viral, gaining him the nickname, “The Pasta Nazi”.

He’s been a breakout culinary star ever since, saying modest things such as: “Of course I didn’t invent pasta, but I did change this city.” And: “I’m a success story – I have one of the most successful businesses in Israel, and that’s a fact.”

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Topics:

Ashkenazi food

Jewish food

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