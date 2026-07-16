Inside the unique Jewish congregation inspiring churches and mosques

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What I learnt at a joyful dementia service at my synagogue

July 16, 2026 17:44
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Stars aligned: a father and son worshipping at shul

By

Naomi Greenaway

4 min read
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In a world where fear, division and uncertainty dominate the news agenda, loveliness and joy are commodities to cherish more than ever. So when I recently stumbled across Shul for the Mind, a little enclave of pure positivity, it felt like something worth sharing here, particularly because it takes place in my own shul hall. The concept is simple: to create a Shabbat service (on a Sunday morning) for people living with dementia, who can no longer participate in a mainstream service, along with their families. The effect, however, is profound. Put simply, this unique congregation brings people back to life.

When I visit on a Sunday morning in June, the service begins with a joyous rendition of Yigdal followed by the Shema, led by Rabbi Dov Cowan on the guitar. Some join in with guileless gusto, others less so, but around the room little miracles take place, which co-founder Rebecca Corney brings to my attention. On the back row an elderly lady slightly slumped in her wheelchair joins in with the Shemah. Outside of this room she is non-verbal. There’s something about the familiarity of these tunes that enables her to find words again. Another woman’s eyes light up and as she sways along and sings the tune, her grandson captures this rare moment of lucidity on his phone.

I recognise the reflected joy in the young man’s face. When my late grandmother was in her eighties she started to forget who I was, who we all were and, in essence, who she was too. But hearing her maiden name, Patalowska, would make her bubble with laughter and occasionally ask if we knew Pabianice, the Polish city where she grew up. Those words would somehow cut through the fog and find her memories of girlhood. It brought my siblings and me no greater pleasure than to ignite that spark in our grandmother.

Around the room today I see that spark being triggered by the power of music and prayer, and that reflected joy in spouses, children and grandchildren. These familiar tunes and words from the siddur are often so deeply etched in the mind that they can ignite recognition, joy, and even passion, when so much else has faded away.

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Topics:

Dementia

Kinloss

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