Become a Member
Life

‘If I can make people see Israelis as humans rather than headlines, that’s really meaningful’

Comedian Shahar Cohen is a viral sensation, with nearly 400,000 social media followers. He tells Melanie Swan how his comedy builds bridges, why women are funnier, and how he stays grounded

August 14, 2026 06:00
shahar_cohen_comedian.jpg
Shahar Cohen and his comedy alter ego Nofar (Photo: Shahar Cohen)

By

Melanie Swan

5 min read
Add us as a preferred source

For millions scrolling through TikTok and Instagram, Shahar Cohen is instantly recognisable. Whether he’s playing the no-nonsense Israeli Nofar, a bewildered American tourist trying to navigate Israeli life, or poking fun at influencer culture, his sketches have become a cultural bridge between Israel and audiences around the world.

On August 27, the 36-year-old comedian brings his full-length show to London’s JW3. While he has previously appeared in London as part of comedy line-ups, this will be his first time performing his full 75-minute show for a British audience.

“I love that I can travel somewhere, discover a new city and perform there,” he says. “Every place feels special.”

Shahar Cohen enjoying some downtime in New York, while on tour (Photo: Shahar Cohen/ Instagram)Shahar Cohen enjoying some downtime in New York, while on tour (Photo: Shahar Cohen/ Instagram)[Missing Credit]

Cohen grew up in Jerusalem’s Beit HaKerem neighbourhood, moving constantly between his parents’ nearby homes after they divorced when he was four. The experience, he believes, quietly shaped both his own life and his comedy.

To get more from Life, click here to sign up for our free Life newsletter.

Topics:

Jewish Comedy

comedy

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper