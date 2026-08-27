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Angela Epstein: How to give my friends making aliyah a cleaner break

Just what is the etiquette of saying farewell to acquaintances leaving our shores for Israel?

August 27, 2026 18:15
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Powerful memento: plants will likely be left behind

By

Angela Epstein

3 min read
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For years, there was a tall leafy plant on the front porch of a friend’s house that always caught my eye whenever I visited. It stood in a cobalt blue pot bowing gracefully like a ballerina taking her final curtain call at the doorway to her home.

So, when my pal announced that, after years of declared intent, she and her husband would finally be leaving Manchester to live in Israel, I found myself gracelessly blurting out that I’d love to have the plant if she wasn’t taking it with her (which, admittedly, seemed unlikely).

“Take it whenever you want,” was her generous and immediate response.

Feeling bashful and a little crass, I didn’t follow it up. Even though my friend has been spectacularly methodical in sorting through what will travel with her to the Promised Land, what would be generously given to charity, and what would be sold on Vinted.

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Topics:

Aliyah

Manchester

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