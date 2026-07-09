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How my eccentric mum stole the limelight at my son’s engagement party

“I must speak”, said my mother dramatically. Slowly and strenuously she rose from her wheelchair...

July 9, 2026 18:32
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Family matters: Max Mansoor, granddad Menahem, grandmum Judith and fiancée Devora

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If you have seen the film Forrest Gump you might recall the scene at the wedding when Lieutenant Dan surprises the couple and the congregation by standing upright and managing to walk with his prosthetic legs.

But just park that for a moment as I tell you what happened at my son’s engagement party last month.

The newly engaged couple, Max and Devora, serene and sated with the celebratory sunny garden soiree, stood at the table on the terrace behind their creamy dreamy engagement cake.

There they waited, all smiles, for the signal for the right time to cut that glorious cake. The moment when all the blessings would be said, all the speeches made, and all the cameras were ready to capture the magic moment. I made a speech, then my goyfriend made a speech, followed by one or two relatives and friends. Then I turned to my mother and, courteously – knowing how good a raconteur she is that she really loves to bestow elaborate, deeply emotional, heartfelt blessings, and how much she loves a simchah – I asked her if she too would like to say a few words. Sometimes her blessings are proclaimed so violently that those who do not understand Hebrew think she’s declaring her intention to murder someone.

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Topics:

Jewish wedding

Jewish mothers

simchas

Hebrew

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