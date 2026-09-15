Homing in on family history

Arthur Goldreich, Tamar de Shalit and Amos Goldreich [Missing Credit]

“Charles Clore was a major donor, and was offered accommodation, and it’s probably through an introduction from her brother that my mother, as an interior architect, got to design the penthouse where he stayed whenever he was at the Institute in Rehovot,” says the younger Amos.

Clore penthouse living room [Missing Credit]

In Israel, Tamar was reunited with Arthur, a member of the ANC who had first come to Israel in 1948 to work on kibbutz and fight with the Palmach. An artist who exhibited for his country at the Venice Biennale and won South Africa’s Best Young Painter Award in 1955, he was nevertheless anathema to the Verwoerd government for his anti-apartheid activities. Arrested in 1963, he escaped prison in South Africa, where he had returned after studying in London, arriving in Israel a year later; his 1966 wedding to Tamar was attended by Moshe Dayan and Teddy Kollek, among other VIPs.

The couple started working together on projects including the forerunner of Carmel Forest Spa hotel, originally designed for Holocaust survivors, and the Red Rock Hotel in Eilat, which Amos describes as “the place to be in the 1970s for honeymoons and parties, with its nightclub, the King Solomon Cave.” They also worked on the design of the Tel Aviv Hilton and Eshel Hotel in Herzliya as well as dining halls and memorials for several kibbutzim (Arthur was a co-founder of Kibbutz Ma’ayan Baruch in the north).

Amos was born in 1971 and grew up in Herzliya, where his parents’ house and studio still stands, though he has moved the archive to London. He has been here since 1993, when he came to complete his own professional education at the Architectural Association and has stayed ever since, making his name in that field after striking out into his own practice.

The Tamart Clore bead pendant Made with Google AI

He has won multiple awards for a shelter for victims of domestic violence in Herzliya set up by a friend of his mother’s, and is proud that the full range of Tamart designs have found their way into a new Maggie’s Centre for cancer patients near Rhyl in North Wales. Goldreich junior closed his architecture studio a few years ago when he realised he needed to devote himself full-time to getting his new versions of the Tamart designs into production.

“They were originally designed to be made locally by craftsmen, and mass production considerations included changing the woods used – we use oak and ash, and I’m not sure oak was used in Israel at the time the pieces were originally designed. Also, my parents used foam for their upholstery, which we no longer use for sustainability reasons, and as things have evolved since the 1960s, so have the proportions of some of the chairs.”

His reimagining of his parents’ designs are soon to be augmented by two new takes on his mother’s original floor lamp for the Clore penthouse. In all, a real family effort, spanning the generations. t

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