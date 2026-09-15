Homing in on family history

When your father is a renowned architect and artist and your mother is famous for her interiors, you could feel overwhelmed trying to follow in their footsteps. But far from Israel, where his parents completed many high-profile projects together after separate glittering careers, Amos Goldreich carved out his own path, by creating a business paying tribute to their timeless designs.
Goldreich, a Tel Aviv-born architect, is the son of Arthur Goldreich, an architect, painter and political activist born in South Africa, and Tamar de Shalit, an interior architect who designed a penthouse with bespoke furniture for Sir Charles Clore. The couple collaborated on many other design projects, and when Amos discovered some 10,000 plans and other documents in his father’s Herzliya studio after their deaths, he felt that reimagining their most talked-about designs would be the perfect way to help their legacy endure.
“I discovered their archive during a long grieving process after they passed away within 18 months of each other between 2009 and 2011,” says London-based Amos from his Shoreditch base, now the headquarters of Tamart. The company is named after both his parents, whose work he has showcased in a book in Hebrew and whose mid-century chairs, tables, stools and lamps he is bringing back to life. Tamart also sells jewellery designed by his parents.
Tamar, born in Jerusalem, came to London in the 1950s to study at the forerunner of Central Saint Martins. Here she first crossed paths with Arthur, who was studying for a masters in industrial design. But it was back in Israel that Tamar made a name for herself at the Weizmann Institute, where her brother Amos, after whom her son is named, worked as a nuclear physicist.
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