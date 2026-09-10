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Home for the holidays: will it be Norwich or London for Rosh Hashanah?

Growing up in a small community is very special – but will Jane Prinsley be heading east for Yom Tov?

September 10, 2026 14:57
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Nostalgia can include shopping trips to Top Shop

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3 min read
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Call me materialistic, but my most enduring memory of Rosh Hashanah is getting a new outfit.

Every September, my mother would take my sister and me shopping for our High Holy Days outfit. At the local department store, we would be bought a new pair of woollen tights, the sort that retained their creases through the chagim, and, most importantly, a dress.

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Topics:

Family

Judaism

Rosh Hashanah

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