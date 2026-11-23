It explored the bonds within a family’s maternal lineage, drawing inspiration from the “imaginary thread” linking grandmother, mother and daughter. Inclusivity of size, age, gender and disability and social action, on all levels, is a welcome and much celebrated theme at Israeli fashion shows and it was moving that some of the Mishnan residents also appeared on the catwalk as models.

Her long sleeved, fitted looks, like the Muse dress, are that rare fashion invention of looking just as good on larger, as on petite women, with sleek silhouettes and drapes in all the right places. Fun, frivolous pieces sported neon colours, loopy floral embroidery and three dimensional flowers on satin, denim and even wallpaper fabric. “This collection is for women with a point of view, who want to feel comfortable and look incredible,” says Avnet. Truly, there isn’t a woman who wouldn’t feel feminine in the billowy, tulle skirts, a welcome grown up twist on the much loved “balletcore” trend, popular in the UK.

Staying with the powerful tribute to lost mothers, winner of the prestigious 2022 Edmond de Rothschild Design Award, Aharon Genish, presented an emotional show, “From Her Nest”. Exploring themes of memory, imagination and the power of longing, it barely left a dry eye in the audience.

Genish was born in Netanya, into an ultra-orthodox family, the first son after five daughters. After the loss of his mother as a young child, the family moved to the religious suburb of Bnei Brak and Genish was sent to boarding school. Memories of his mother’s orthodox style clothes infused the collection, including the garment she wore at his brit mila . The heart of

the collection evoked the feelings of displacement he experienced as a child and there is a discernible theme of clothes being unstructured, ruffled up and undone. Vintage tablecloths from the 1940s are hand embroidered onto silk organza. Wool and silk knits are beautifully put together, using crochet and knitting techniques and adorned with vintage cotton ribbons.

Memories of his orthodox father are also present in the form of tailored suits and oversized blazers in muted colours of soft beiges, browns and light blue. A striking, yet highly wearable collection; for a British viewer, it was reminiscent of Stamford Hill Chasidic dress codes, meets the 1980s New Romantics. Utterly original and unique. I couldn’t help but recall Leitersdorf’s mission of being “only from here” , watching this fashion story unfold and fashion lovers around the world will long for a piece of it.

The much loved European and NYC leisurewear vibe, very evident on the streets of Tel Aviv, was a popular influence on the catwalks. Designer Harry Levy for TODA, showcased a collaboration aligned with the Israeli Institute for the Prevention of Parental and Family Alienation, which aims to raise awareness about treating children of divorce fairly.

Poetically named, “Bereshit” (in the beginning), as it was his first show, the defiant logo t-shirts and quintessentially Israeli nonchalance felt in tune with the spirit of Jewish youth, not only in Israel, but around the world. The clothes, shown against the defiant blast of the Prodigy’s “Firestarter”, was one of the biggest hits on Instagram and explored identity, provocation and pride. Before the show, thousands of young people filled Tel Aviv’s Shenkin Street to audition to walk the runway. The reinvented 90s Grunge looks, will be a clear success and it's understandable why so many feel they have a stake in it.

Similarly, even the name of the brand, Holyland Civilians, with their large graphic logo “Holy” is a call to respect the spiritual context of the country in which their slouchy street/clubwear is worn. Fashion followers in the UK will likely love the Adidas meets All Saints looks, combining comfort, with just enough styling to show you made an effort. It is the look you would covet if your life involved moving from an impromptu volleyball match , to a beach bar, to a club, without having to change gear. I loved the sexy makeover of the classic white, satin look boxer shorts for both sexes, with the logo writ large on the waistband.

What the streetwear runway shows triggered in energy, the unmistakable piece de resistance of Israeli fashion today is bridal wear and it fuelled equally jaw dropping adoration. Somewhat surprising for a country generally so casually dressed, when it comes to dressing brides and haute couture, Israel has become a global powerhouse, with queues of top level celebrities such as Beyonce and Lady Gaga, choosing their bespoke outfits from internationally feted Israeli designers. Luminaries of the current scene, such as Alon Livne, Dylan Parienty and relative newcomer, Tai Biton, have transformed the wedding dress away from traditional rigid ball gowns to create a figure hugging, high glamour couture, with a pioneering aesthetic of sheer illusion panels, intricate hand embroidery and daring takes on just how much of the bride’s body should be seen.

In common with other shows this week, French-Israeli Dylan Parienty’s spectacular runway collection communicated a message beyond fashion; one of resilience, identity and hope. A true fashion artist, with showrooms in Tel Aviv and Paris and renowned in both countries, he mastered the catwalk with “5.47 AM Paris”. The mainly structured, long dresses and twin sets, shown in a succession of colours from black to gold, to nude and ivory, were choreographed to reflect the moment of darkness to dawn, illuminating the visual journey from darkness to light. If monumental fashion talent and exquisite dresses could be the antidote of hope in today’s uncertain Jewish world, it was found here.

Both Alon Livne and Tai Biton paid homage to the influence of the sea in their collections.

Based in the port city of Haifa, the daughter of a dancer and landscape architect and grand daughter of a sailor, the evidence of her biography was there in the fluid, earthy looks of “The Fisherman’s Daughter” which incorporated sand coloured textures, wave motif trims and beaded, Hawaiian style tropical skirts.

Alon Livne’s show explored the encounter between the world of haute couture and bridal wear in his highly romantic, marine inspired “Garlands” collection. Dresses embellished and threaded together with pearls, sea conches, antique jewellery and precious stones brought a new dimension of drama and enchantment. Alon Livne has two stockists in the UK, as well as his flagship Tel Aviv showroom, so there is an opportunity to see this collection up close.

The long standing tradition of brides renting gowns, rather than buying them in Israel meant designers had to master rapid tailoring, exact fit construction and high impact visual appeal, to have a hope of standing out to their discerning customers. Nobody will be disappointed with these current offerings and a rapidly growing, equally discerning, international clientele will keep flocking to their collections.

Designers sharing with joy the influence of family contexts and nostalgic roots was a pattern everywhere and a delight to discover but on the runway the pieces only affirmed a well established future. As one would expect from a deeply matriarchal society, by penning a love letter to Israeli women, it also produced a thrilling love letter to itself.

Stockists: alonlivne.com dylanparienty.com

@ahrongenish (only Instagram) maskit.com holylandcivilains.com todaxco.com shahar-avnet.com taibiton.com